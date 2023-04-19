Frontier Investment (OTCMKTS:FICVU) Shares Down 0.3%

Frontier Investment Corp (OTCMKTS:FICVU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Frontier Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Investment by 25.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 323,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 65,906 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Investment by 17.2% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 399,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 58,696 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Investment by 11.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Frontier Investment by 104.3% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Frontier Investment by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period.

Frontier Investment Company Profile

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

