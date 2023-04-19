Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Gap Down to $13.11

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.11, but opened at $12.65. Fulton Financial shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 238,422 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $267.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

In other news, Director George K. Martin acquired 2,910 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George K. Martin purchased 2,910 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,605,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,166,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,159,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,640,000 after purchasing an additional 145,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,945,000 after purchasing an additional 731,995 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,655,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,519,000 after purchasing an additional 220,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

