FY2023 Earnings Estimate for AngioDynamics, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for AngioDynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANGO. Raymond James downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $8.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $344.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 364.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 529,145 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 56.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 193,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 69,357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,109 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $59,997.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,189 shares in the company, valued at $248,497.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

