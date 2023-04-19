Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 310,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 621,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRTX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Galera Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Galera Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Mel Sorensen acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 332,044 shares in the company, valued at $557,833.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 121,000 shares of company stock worth $212,350. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,045,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

About Galera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.