Galxe (GAL) Reaches Market Cap of $123.31 Million

Galxe (GAL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Galxe has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Galxe token can now be bought for $1.91 or 0.00006535 BTC on exchanges. Galxe has a market capitalization of $123.31 million and approximately $21.35 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe launched on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,474,999 tokens. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

