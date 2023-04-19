GAM Holding AG Cuts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.35. 916,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,121,009. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

