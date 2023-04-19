GAM Holding AG Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GAM Holding AG reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,118 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $57,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,615,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,336,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day moving average is $98.23. The firm has a market cap of $180.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.42.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

