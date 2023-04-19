GAM Holding AG Sells 119,782 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 119,782 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded down $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $93.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,571,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,753,484. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $247.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

