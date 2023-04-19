GAM Holding AG Sells 26,922 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26,922 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.08% of Trimble worth $10,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Trimble by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of Trimble stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $47.77. 115,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,966. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $72.24.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.29 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

