GAM Holding AG Sells 65 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.06% of Markel worth $11,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Markel by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Markel by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Markel by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

MKL traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,359.29. 3,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of -58.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,300.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,287.36. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.47 by $7.68. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 82.37 EPS for the current year.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

