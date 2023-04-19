Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 110,104 Shares

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 110,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $899,549.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,946,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,263,215.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 13th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 108,418 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $902,037.76.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

Shares of GTX stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.12. 244,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,068. Garrett Motion Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $526.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45.

Institutional Trading of Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $898.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 193.55% and a net margin of 10.82%. Analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Garrett Motion by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

See Also

