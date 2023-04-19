Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 110,104 Shares

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 110,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $899,549.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,946,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,263,215.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 13th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 108,418 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $902,037.76.
Garrett Motion Stock Performance
Shares of GTX stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.12. 244,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,068. Garrett Motion Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $526.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45.
Institutional Trading of Garrett Motion
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Garrett Motion by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Garrett Motion Company Profile
Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Garrett Motion (GTX)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.