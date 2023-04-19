Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.73

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.19, with a volume of 327513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of -0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gemini Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,297 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 423.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 66,467 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

