General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 7,640.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,291 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after buying an additional 725,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after buying an additional 625,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 76.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,333,000 after buying an additional 553,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 911.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,424,000 after buying an additional 544,736 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

General Electric Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GE opened at $98.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.93 and a 200-day moving average of $82.45. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

