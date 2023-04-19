General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Cut to $45.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $35.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

