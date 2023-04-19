General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $37.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

General Motors Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.38. 2,211,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,746,092. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.



