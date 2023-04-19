Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Geodrill from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Geodrill Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEODF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.66. 1,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,191. Geodrill has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $2.68.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Ltd. engages in the provision of mineral exploration drilling services. Its services include reverse circulation, core drilling, air-core drilling, deep directional drilling, boosters and auxiliary compressors, support vehicles, carriers, and ancillary equipment. The company was founded by David Harper on April 15, 1998 and is headquartered in Douglas, Isle of Man.

