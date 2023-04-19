GivBux (OTCMKTS:GBUX) Shares Up 250%

GivBux, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBUX – Get Rating) shares shot up 250% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.35. 39,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 663% from the average session volume of 5,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

GivBux Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

GivBux Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Givbux, Inc is a lifestyles technology company. It is creating a sharing economic community of brands and consumers in which consumers have an easier and more convenient way to shop and buy, merchants have a more efficient and profitable way to advertise, and charities receive built-in contributions from the community’s transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GivBux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GivBux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.