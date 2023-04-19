Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires 4,376 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 120.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Caleres were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Caleres by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at about $535,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caleres by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 6.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $537,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,604.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,604.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $49,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,402.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,580 shares of company stock valued at $659,476 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. 31,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,041. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $809.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.76.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Caleres had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 42.45%. The business had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

