Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,644 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 39,768 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Teradata by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 25,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Performance

TDC traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,875. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.63 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Teradata from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

