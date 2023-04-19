Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 360 Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Ubiquiti from $221.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UI traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,969. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.27. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.15 and a 12 month high of $350.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.09.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.65 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 107.88% and a net margin of 19.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

