Gladius Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 4,367 MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MarineMax by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,313,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,544,000 after purchasing an additional 39,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,672,000 after purchasing an additional 57,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.65. 36,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,295. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.35.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.27). MarineMax had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $507.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HZO. StockNews.com began coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,625.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $250,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,625.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

