Gladius Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Gladius Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kforce were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kforce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 5.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 4.9% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Kforce by 30.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.60. 7,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,215. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $78.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Kforce had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $419.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In other news, CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,909.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

