Gladius Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Gladius Capital Management LP cut its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. The Cigna Group comprises about 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,867 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after purchasing an additional 283,323 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,868,000 after purchasing an additional 278,701 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in The Cigna Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $432,541,000 after purchasing an additional 269,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,833.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $256.28. 644,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,474. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.04. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.11 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

