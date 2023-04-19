Gladius Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Gladius Capital Management LP trimmed its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology accounts for approximately 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DXC Technology by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 432.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 91,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,984. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

