Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,925,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 456.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,633.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 156,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 150,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,757,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $103.82. 3,448,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,086,643. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $123.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.01.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

