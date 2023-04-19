Gladius Capital Management LP Raises Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 256.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.33. 335,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,488. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.10. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.08.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

