Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 5,856 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Gladius Capital Management LP lessened its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,659,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 656,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Kelly Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Kelly Services stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,888. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $22.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.52%.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in several staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

