Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Short Interest Up 36.3% in March

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the March 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 511,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Glatfelter in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Glatfelter news, SVP Wolfgang Laures bought 277,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,440.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 316,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,632.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Glatfelter news, SVP Wolfgang Laures bought 277,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,440.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 316,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,632.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,915,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,277,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 785,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,416 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 49.2% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 4,365,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,697 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,849,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 878,276 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 889,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 594,197 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 162.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 905,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 560,316 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 4,183.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 555,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 542,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

GLT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 330,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,467. The company has a market cap of $169.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.89. Glatfelter has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

