Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Performance

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.19. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $146.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.