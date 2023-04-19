Glynn Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Glynn Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,539,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,855 shares during the quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned 3.03% of Science 37 worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Science 37 by 29.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Science 37 by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Science 37 by 32.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Science 37 by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Science 37 during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 50.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Science 37 from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Science 37 Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SNCE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. 143,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,057. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $4.97.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Science 37 had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 72.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.46 million.

Science 37 Profile

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

