Glynn Capital Management LLC Sells 1,439 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Glynn Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises approximately 6.4% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $26,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 256,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,594,000 after buying an additional 27,383 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,558,000 after buying an additional 52,666 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SNOW traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608,465. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.08. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $205.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.36.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,667,476.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,650.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,667,476.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,346 shares of company stock valued at $36,985,490. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.