Grace & White Inc. NY Purchases 7,200 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial accounts for about 1.6% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 967,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 5,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,808,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,476,000 after acquiring an additional 157,628 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.51. 684,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,980. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

