GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the March 15th total of 6,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 540.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,937,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 22.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 590,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 27.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,608,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,970 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 412.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 252,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 202,852 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 19.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 50,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE:EAF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.36. GrafTech International has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $10.25.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 161.67%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.72%.

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

