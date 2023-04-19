Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,103,500 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the March 15th total of 3,702,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,572,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of GBTC stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,916,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,136. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (GBTC)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.