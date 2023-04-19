Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,103,500 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the March 15th total of 3,702,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,572,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of GBTC stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,916,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,136. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) engages in the holding of Bitcoin and issuance of common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest in exchange for Bitcoin. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

