Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Great Wall Motor Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLLY remained flat at $13.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54. Great Wall Motor has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $22.86.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.