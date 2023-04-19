Grin Price Reaches $0.0675 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0675 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and approximately $826,705.12 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,274.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.03 or 0.00317547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011669 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.55 or 0.00537795 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00069898 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.32 or 0.00434607 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001092 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

