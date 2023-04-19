Grin Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Grin has a total market cap of $6.64 million and approximately $827,259.25 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0676 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,966.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00313447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011737 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00070686 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00533432 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.86 or 0.00434510 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

