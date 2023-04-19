Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Up 40.3% in March

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,900 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the March 15th total of 224,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,149.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GPAGF remained flat at $14.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. Gruma has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $14.69.

Gruma SAB de CV engages in the production and sale of corn flour, raw materials for producing tortillas, and other corn-based products. It operates through the following segments: Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla (United States), Corn Flour (Mexico), Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla & Other (Europe) and Other.

