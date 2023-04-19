Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Grupo Carso Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPOVY remained flat at $10.67 on Wednesday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269. Grupo Carso has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87.

Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Carso had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter.

About Grupo Carso

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

