Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 764,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth $112,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Grupo Financiero Galicia Dividend Announcement

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 252,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.0764 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

