Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Visa makes up 3.4% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $786,702,000 after buying an additional 3,295,642 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 15,603.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,136,223 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after buying an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,922,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,052,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.30.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $233.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.20. The company has a market capitalization of $439.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

