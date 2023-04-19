Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Position Lessened by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 142,565 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $17,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HALO. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.26. 263,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,635. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.22.

Insider Activity

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 141.30% and a net margin of 30.62%. The business had revenue of $181.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $544,864.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,214,387.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $544,864.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 633,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,214,387.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,586 shares of company stock worth $4,045,446. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. SVB Leerink cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.