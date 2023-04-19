Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Shares Gap Up to $9.10

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $9.42. Hammerhead Energy shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 323 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Hammerhead Energy Stock Down 2.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
About Hammerhead Energy
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.
