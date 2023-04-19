Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Shares Up 3.8%

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27. 30,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 38,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 8.03. The stock has a market cap of C$27.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29.

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

