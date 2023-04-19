Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Harbour Energy Stock Down 9.0 %

HBRIY stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $6.77.

Harbour Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Harbour Energy

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 290 ($3.59) in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 520 ($6.43) to GBX 450 ($5.57) in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and related activities. It operates through North Sea and International segments. The North Sea segment includes the UK and Norwegian Continental Shelves. The International segment focuses in the s Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico.

