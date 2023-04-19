Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) Insider Nathan Lude Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR – Get Rating) insider Nathan Lude bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$38,000.00 ($25,503.36).
Hartshead Resources Price Performance
About Hartshead Resources
Hartshead Resources NL engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United Kingdom, Gabon, and Madagascar. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the License P2607 comprising of five blocks covering 729.5 square kilometers located in the Southern North Sea of the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
Receive News & Ratings for Hartshead Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartshead Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.