Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) Insider Nathan Lude Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR – Get Rating) insider Nathan Lude bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$38,000.00 ($25,503.36).

Hartshead Resources NL engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United Kingdom, Gabon, and Madagascar. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the License P2607 comprising of five blocks covering 729.5 square kilometers located in the Southern North Sea of the United Kingdom.

