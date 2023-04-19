Head-To-Head Analysis: Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) vs. Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) and Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.7% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.0% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Perella Weinberg Partners and Magic Empire Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67 Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Perella Weinberg Partners currently has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 46.52%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Magic Empire Global.

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Magic Empire Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners $631.51 million 1.25 $17.88 million ($0.47) -19.28 Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Perella Weinberg Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Magic Empire Global.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Magic Empire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners 2.83% 28.11% 12.97% Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats Magic Empire Global on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

