Head-To-Head Review: Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) vs. City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Global Medical REIT and City Office REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 3 1 0 2.25 City Office REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33

Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.26%. City Office REIT has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.38%. Given City Office REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than Global Medical REIT.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Global Medical REIT has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Office REIT has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Global Medical REIT pays out 420.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. City Office REIT pays out 470.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of City Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Medical REIT and City Office REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $137.28 million 4.49 $19.14 million $0.20 47.00 City Office REIT $180.49 million 1.36 $16.99 million $0.17 36.18

Global Medical REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than City Office REIT. City Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT 12.20% 2.89% 1.23% City Office REIT 9.41% 2.31% 1.06%

Summary

Global Medical REIT beats City Office REIT on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

