Head to Head Review: Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) versus Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Nordea Bank Abp and Summit State Bank are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and Summit State Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordea Bank Abp 28.34% 13.39% 0.68% Summit State Bank 30.06% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Nordea Bank Abp has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordea Bank Abp $13.79 billion 3.01 $3.79 billion $0.99 11.51 Summit State Bank $56.45 million N/A $16.97 million $2.53 5.34

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and Summit State Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nordea Bank Abp has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank. Summit State Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordea Bank Abp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Nordea Bank Abp pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Summit State Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Nordea Bank Abp pays out 71.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit State Bank pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and Summit State Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordea Bank Abp 0 4 2 0 2.33 Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nordea Bank Abp presently has a consensus price target of $10.58, suggesting a potential downside of 7.16%. Given Nordea Bank Abp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nordea Bank Abp is more favorable than Summit State Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Summit State Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nordea Bank Abp beats Summit State Bank on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices. The Business Banking segment serves, advises, and partners with corporate customers, and provides payments, cash management, cards, working capital management, and finance solutions. The Large Corporates and Institution pertains to the provision of financial solutions to large Nordic and international corporate and institutional customers. The Asset and Wealth Management segment is composed of investment, savings, and risk management solutions for individuals and institutional investors. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending. checking, merchant, eBanking, automated teller machines, equity loans, and others. The company was founded on December 20, 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

