Head to Head Survey: BPM (OTCMKTS:BPMI) & Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM)

BPM (OTCMKTS:BPMI – Get Rating) and Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BPM and Sylvamo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BPM N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sylvamo $3.63 billion 0.55 $118.00 million $2.67 17.44

Sylvamo has higher revenue and earnings than BPM.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BPM 0 0 0 0 N/A Sylvamo 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BPM and Sylvamo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sylvamo has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.72%.

Profitability

This table compares BPM and Sylvamo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BPM N/A N/A N/A Sylvamo 3.12% 98.94% 13.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Sylvamo shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of BPM shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sylvamo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sylvamo beats BPM on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BPM

BPM Inc. manufactures machine glazed papers for confectionery and candy wrap, dairy, meat, poultry, bakery, and food wraps markets. The company offers converted materials; custom web, toll printing, converting, and rewinding services; and post-consumer recycled fine papers for commercial printing, offices, schools, and business applications. It also provides uncoated fine papers; flexible packaging papers; wet waxed papers; and interleaver papers, taffy wraps, overwraps, and confectionery wraps. The company was founded in 1929 and is based in Peshtigo, Wisconsin.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp. The company distributes its products through a variety of channels, including merchants and distributors, office product suppliers, e-commerce, retailers, and dealers. It also sells directly to converters that produce envelopes, forms, and other related products. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

